August sentencing date scheduled for Missouri woman who stole $231,000 from Shelter Insurance

An August sentencing date has been set for a mid-Missouri woman who admits embezzling thousands of dollars from Shelter Insurance.

62-year-old Debra Wenger of Columbia is scheduled to be sentenced on August 8th at the Christopher Bond U.S. Courthouse in Jefferson City.

Federal prosecutors say Wenger admits stealing more than $231,000 from her former employer.

Prosecutors say Wenger began working for Shelter Insurance Companies in 1972, and was transferred to Shelter Insurance Federal Credit Union in 1988.

Court documents indicate she had accounting responsibilities and served as a teller. Wenger no longer works at Shelter.

Wenger faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison.