Royals rotation takes a hit as Duffy lands on the DL

Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy will miss six to eight weeks with an obligue strain after getting hurt covering first base on Sunday. Duffy, the ace of the staff is 4-4 and leads the team in innings pitched. The Royals have promoted the team’s number three prospect, another lefty, Eric Skoglund who will pitch tonight against the Tigers.

“Very bummed out today, but I’m going to keep the same mentality and keep the boys in it,” Duffy said to reporters on Monday.

With Nate Karns already on the DL, manager Ned Yost calls this an opportunity for guys like Skoglund and Jake Junis.