Lindenwood pitches a shutout in first game of D-II baseball championship

Lindenwood shut out Delta State 4-0 to earn a win in their first game at the NCAA Division II National Championship.

Lindenwood got on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Kyle Teter singled to right field driving home Wes Degener. In the bottom of the second Paul Sherwood hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Sam Baxter after he tripled.

The Lions would grab two runs in the bottom of the third as Drew Quinones scored on a double-play and then Sam Baxter drove in a run on an RBI bunt single. Quinones finished four for four and Kyle Teter was two for three as they each scored a run. On the mound Brendan Feldman pitched seven innings allowing just two hits and striking out four to pick up the win.

The Lions will take on West Chester in the second round in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 29 from The Ballpark in Grand Prairie, Texas.