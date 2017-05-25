Governor requests major disaster declaration for Missouri flooding

Gov. Eric Greitens has asked President Donald Trump to approve a federal disaster declaration for historic flooding that began last month. The deadly flooding brought about 10 to 12 inches of rain to some areas, led to hundreds of flood rescues and evacuations, and resulted in damage and destruction of hundreds of homes and businesses.

Based on joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local officials, Greitens is requesting individual assistance for 37 Missouri counties, which would allow eligible residents to seek federal help with temporary housing, repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles, and other things. The Governor is also requesting the U.S. Small Business Administration assist businesses, homeowners, and renters in those counties with low-interest loans.

“This assistance will help our people begin to rebuild, and help local communities with costly emergency response and infrastructure repair costs. The people of Missouri are strong,” says Greitens. “Communities are coming together to rebuild. Support from the administration is essential to that effort.”

Congressman Jason Smith, R-Missouri, tells Missourinet he has had multiple conversations with White House officials about a disaster declaration.

The 37 counties for which individual assistance is being requested are: Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Christian, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Genevieve, St. Louis, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Wayne, and Wright.

Based on joint Preliminary Damage Assessments conducted by SEMA, FEMA and local officials, Greitens has requested public assistance for 45 Missouri counties, in order to allow local governments and nonprofit agencies to seek reimbursement of costs for things like repairs to damaged roads and bridges.

The 45 counties for which public assistance is being requested are: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Maries, Miller, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Wayne, Webster, and Wright.

Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to continue documenting losses by photographing damage and retaining all receipts. As additional information about damage becomes available, the governor could add other counties to his request.