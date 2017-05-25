3M to launch $40 million expansion in Springfield

Missouri officials say 3M plans a $40 million expansion at their Springfield plant.

The state Department of Economic Development says the expansion is expected to create 90 new jobs.

The Springfield plant produces industrial adhesives and tapes for the aerospace industry and heavy industrial customers worldwide.

The plant manager says the investment builds upon 50 years of successful operations in Springfield, and 3M’s commitment to the community.

3M also has operations in two other Missouri communities: Columbia and Nevada.

3M’s website says the company has 90,000 employees and $30 billion in sales. The website also says 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 100 years.