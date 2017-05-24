Four homers pace Royals as they pile on runs against the Yankees

It took Kansas City until the seventh inning before they could get on the scoreboard, but once the hits started flying over the wall instead of to the warning track, they didn’t stop as the Royals hit four home runs in two innings over a span of nine hitters to beat the Yankees 6-2 on Tuesday night. Lorenzo Cain, Jorge Bonafacio, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas all went deep against four different pitchers in nine at-bats.

New York rookie Jordan Montgomery took a one-hit shutout and 2-0 lead into the seventh before a solo homer by Cain, snapping an 0-for-14 slump. Montgomery gave up four fly ball outs to the warning track.

Bonifacio who has six homers, including four in his last five games went deep off Adam Warren. Merrifield connected off Jonathan Holder leading off the eighth, and Moustakas greeted Chasen Shreve later in the inning with his 11th homer, a two-run drive down the right-field line.