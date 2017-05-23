The Bill Pollock Show–Jontay frustrated by responses after he chose #Mizzou – Odom dreads playing Stec – Tiger baseball needs a big run (PODCAST)

Jontay Porter is frustrated by some of the responses he’s getting on social media after he announced he would play basketball at Mizzou. We already saw that coming…the big question, when does he start playing?

Missouri-Missouri State football. Barry Odom doesn’t like the idea of playing against his dear friend Dave Steckel. This game was set up between Pinkel and Stec as a money grab for the Bears.

SEC baseball tournament starts today. Coach Steve Bieser feels three wins makes Missouri a shoe-in for NCAA regionals. They have to get past A & M first…but it’s all about pitching for the Tigers.