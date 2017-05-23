Missouri Senate Democrat: Calling multiple special sessions would be purely political

According to Republican Governor Eric Greitens, the Missouri Constitution says the governor must call one issue per special legislative session. Sen. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, says if Greitens calls for more than one session this year, like the governor is considering, that would be a purely political move.

“He can put 10 things in the call if he wants to,” says Sifton. It sounds to me like you are getting an excuse for calling a series of special sessions, which is how they want to game theory it.”

In some previous special sessions, multiple issues have been covered in one session.

The governor tells Missourinet he’s considering additional sessions this year to get some of his priorities passed. Some GOP bills that did not make it to his desk during the regular session include lobbyist gift restrictions to lawmakers, the creation of a statewide prescription drug monitoring program, a statewide expansion of charter schools and banning wage requirements on construction projects for things like fire stations and courthouses.

Sen. Bob Dixon, R-Springfield, tells Missourinet the Constitutional language can be open to interpretation.

Sifton says there is no reason for additional special sessions this year.

“If he calls us back in two or three or four times this summer, it’s pure gamesmanship on the part of the governor at taxpayer expense,” says Sifton. “The Constitution says it has to be extraordinary. The fact that the governor liked this bill, that bill and the other bill and they didn’t pass, that’s not extraordinary. That’s ordinary. That happens to all of us. Him too.”

A special session is underway involving electric utility policies. The measure would let the Public Service Commission set a lower utility rate for the former Noranda aluminum plant and a new steel mill in southeast Missouri.

Supporters of Portageville Republican state Rep. Don Rone’s bill hope it will create hundreds of higher-paying jobs in the Bootheel region. Opponents say the true intent of the measure would be to increase electric utility provider Ameren’s profits.

Sifton says the name of the steel mill has not been disclosed.

“They have not told us anything. They want us to write a blank check without telling us what it is for. Maybe not a blank check, but they want us to pass incentives without telling us who the incentives are for. I have a real problem with that,” says Sifton.

Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, says large corporations typically like to keep their name confidential until the appropriate time. Dixon says the legislature could still evaluate the company’s information without knowing the name of the company.