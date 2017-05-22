The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou softball was dealt a difficult hand, still had a good season (PODCAST)

Missouri softball coach Ehren Earleywine was dealt a bad hand going into this past offseason and he had to reshuffle his pitching staff for 2017. Yet he was able to lead the Tigers to a 29-28 record that ended with two losses in regionals.

He lost two of his top pitchers who bolted after fallout from some players not liking the coaching style of Earleywine, which left him with an inexperienced pitching staff. He also had to change the way he interacted and coached his players. It had an affect on the team and they overcame all of that to grab one of the top 64 spots for the NCAA tournament. I’ll share my thoughts.

