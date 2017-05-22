Lindenwood University baseball advances to regional championship game on Monday

The Lindenwood University baseball team rallied in their last inning by scoring three runs to beat St. Cloud State 10-8 on Sunday in Emporia, Kan. to advance to the Central Regional Championship Game.

Lindenwood jumped out to a 6-0 lead and were down 8-7 deficit heading into the top of the ninth, but the Lions scored three runs on two hits to take a two run lead and Connor Law shut the door for his 12th save of the season.

The Lions will advance to the Central Regional Championship Game on Monday at 11 a.m. in Emporia, Kan.