Jontay Porter tweets he’s coming to #Mizzou

The much anticipated next big piece of the puzzle to fall into place for Cuonzo Martin’s team fell into place on Monday evening, when Jontay Porter announced via Twitter his decision commit to the University of Missouri. Porter teased on Twitter that part 2 was coming. Perhaps the news that he would reclassify and join the Tiger program early.

After much thought and prayer I have decided to commit to the University of Missouri!🐯 pic.twitter.com/dO1LKYR3iX — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) May 23, 2017

Porter follows in the footsteps of his older brother Michael Porter Jr. who announced his plans earlier this spring after both brothers led Seattle’s Nathan Hale High School to a state championship. In 2016, he won a state title in Missouri for Father Tolton-Columbia.

J. Porter is a 5-star power forward, according to Rivals.com. He’s the 10th ranked player in the nation in the 2018 class.