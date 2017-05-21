STLCards need strong performance from Wainwright as bullpen woes continue

The Cardinals will turn to Adam Wainwright on Sunday to salvage one game in the series with San Francisco. The bullpen was locked into a duel with Giants on Saturday night that went 12-innings of scoreless baseball until the Cardinals cracked.

San Francisco scored three times and Stephen Piscotty’s RBI single got one of them back, but it was the third straight loss for St. Louis, a 3-1 final at Busch Stadium.

Rookie Christian Arroyo topped off a 12-pitch at-bat against Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist with a two-run double. It didn’t happen without a fight. Arroyo fouled off seven of Siegrist’s offerings before lining one off the wall and Cardinals pitching kept the Giants out of scoring position for 12 innings.

Sunday, Wainwright will make his ninth start of the year going for his fourth consecutive win and he’ll need to chew up some innings to help a weary pen. Wainwright is coming off an outing with the Cubs where he tossed seven scoreless innings. A similar effort would do wonders on Sunday, despite the team have two days off during the week.