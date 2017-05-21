Mizzou softball season comes to a close

Mizzou Softball’s season came to an end on Saturday after a 5-4 loss to Illinois-Chicago in the Tigers second game of the Eugene Regional. The Tigers finish the year 29-28.

UIC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning as Mizzou pitchers Cheyenne Baxter and Danielle Baumgartner struggled with control. Each pitcher allowed two walks in the inning.

The Tigers cut the lead to 3-1 in the sixth and rallied to take the lead in the seventh with three more runs. Cayla Kessinger and Braxton Burnside had an RBI double and RBI single, for Burnside her team-leading 52nd RBI this year.

In the bottom half of the inning, UIC opened with two singles and a sacrifice bunt put the tying and winning runs on second and third. An RBI groundout tied the game and a two-out grounder to Burnside bounced off her glove allowing the winning run to score.