Duffy dominates Yankees with 10 strikeouts

Royals lefty Danny Duffy threw seven shutout innings, striking out ten New York Yankees and only allowing five baserunners leading to a 5-1 victory over New York that avoided a sweep.

Duffy had five strikeouts in the first two innings and got RBI hits from Whit Merrifield and Drew Butera to put the Royals on top 2-0.

Mike Moustakas hot his tenth homer of the year in the fifth that gave Duffy plenty of support.

Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth and ran into early trouble in his non-save situation, but finished off the win.

Now its back up to Minnesota this weekend where the season got off on the wrong foot. May 19th and the Royals are chasing the first place Twins.