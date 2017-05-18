Missouri Attorney General not planning to intervene in jail inmate ‘fight night’ allegations

The Missouri Attorney General’s office does not anticipate, at this time, getting involved in claims that have been made about inmate ‘fight nights’ at the Vernon County Jail in western Missouri’s Nevada.

“This is a matter under pending litigation in the Vernon County Circuit Court,” says Deputy Chief of Staff Loree Anne Paradise. “The Attorney General’s office is aware and monitoring it, but we do not anticipate intervening at this time.”

The jail, its jailers, and the Sheriff are being sued for allegedly staging inmate ‘fight nights’. Dustin Dunfield, who represents prisoner Alexander Trexel, tells Joplin TV station KODE his client is scared for his well-being.

“When he tells them they’re going to fight, they feel they have no choice,” says Dunfield.

The court affidavit says jailers are “not only aware of the situation, but are active participants.”

Trexel says he sustained physical injuries from the fights including one requiring stitches above his right eye.

“He’s reported to me that at least nine times, he been made to take part in what’s called ‘fight night’,” Dunfield continues. “If he doesn’t take part, this particular inmate who’s in charge of things will fight them himself.”

The sheriff’s office wouldn’t comment on any of the allegations but Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says this:

“Any allegations that anyone makes against our jail we take seriously.”

According to court documents, the sheriff knew the fight nights were happening and made no attempt to solve the problem. Dunfield claims the jail let this happen for entertainment.