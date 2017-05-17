The Bill Pollock Show–Barry Odom’s take on early recruiting and softening red shirt rules (PODCAST)

***PROGRAM NOTE*** I was just alerted by listener Steve I refer to Barry Odom as Gary Pinkel before one of my sound clips. I’m too lazy to fix it. Deal with it!

One college football rule being tossed around could be a benefit to teams and players. A new recruiting rule which allows kids to sign in December instead of February will be better off in the long run for schools, but more of a hassle for high school students.

Where does Mizzou football coach Barry Odom stand on the 72-hour December window for athletes signing and what does he think about allowing players to play in up to four games without losing their red shirt status?

You’ll hear from Odom, but I’ll share my take.

And, Lane Kiffin reaches a new low of scum.