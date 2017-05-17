Mizzou’s $55 million shortfall prompts proposed tuition increase, significant job losses

A final decision is expected in June about a budget proposal for Mizzou that would leave unfilled about 300 vacant jobs and positions held by workers retiring. Spokesman Christian Basi says the proposal also includes the elimination of another 80 to 100 jobs.

“Many of these positions being eliminated are being eliminated after people have already left the position voluntarily for their own personal reasons, not in many ways because they were laid off,” says Basi.

UM System Spokesman John Fougere did not have information about the number of proposed job cuts for the entire system.

Mizzou in Columbia is projected to have a $55 million budget shortfall next year from enrollment and revenue declines and what Basi calls unavoidable expenses. He says those expenses include utility increases, required repairs, program investments and a stipend for graduate assistants.

Mizzou officials project about a 7% percent enrollment drop next fall, leading to about a $16 million decline in tuition revenue.

A proposed 2.1% tuition increase is being considered to help generate about $7 million. If approved, it would apply to resident undergraduate students at all four campuses. The UM Board of Curators is expected to vote on the proposed tuition hike in the next week or two.

“We know we’re going to continue to receive feedback for the next several days, as unit leaders go back to their employees and ask for input as well. Once we have all of that, we’ll gather it and submit it to the president,” says Basi.

Campus visits by prospective students have increased at Mizzou by 7 to 15% compared to the same time period last year.

“We are working very hard to educate prospective students and their parents about what Mizzou offers to them,” says Basi.

The University of Missouri’s FY2018 budget is slated to be finalized on June 2.