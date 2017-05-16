Missouri officials praise Boeing’s work to help U.S. military

By Jessica Machetta

Eastern Missouri Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner, whose son is an Army Ranger, says lives depend on aircraft like Boeing’s new TX trainer. The airplane manufacturer is trying to land a $16 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force that could lead to an additional 2,000 jobs at its north St. Louis County plant. Boeing wants to build the Air Force 350 of its new TX jets that could be used in training for fighter pilots.

“The training that this TX trainer does to give him the leadership, the cover to do what he does on the ground and all of our men and women that serve in the military is grateful beyond belief,” says Wagner. “As a mother, I am grateful beyond belief.”

Republican Governor Eric Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, is praising the work of Boeing for its innovation to help arm the nation’s military with the most advanced technology.

“As a Navy SEAL, we kept our training as close to the real as possible and that was important,” says Greitens.

The U.S. government is expected to award a contract for the project by the end of the year.

More than 14,000 Missourians work at the eastern Missouri Boeing plant.