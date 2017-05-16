Missouri Hailey’s Law supporters to try again in 2018

Two Missouri lawmakers who pushed “Hailey’s Law” plan to re-file their bill next year.

State Rep. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) tells Missourinet supporters came close to passing Hailey’s law, but ran out of time before Friday evening’s 6 o’clock deadline.

“We came incredibly close to passing Hailey’s law with the language passing out of both the House and the Senate, but not in the same bill,” Trent says. “I intend to pre-file Hailey’s law in the next session and hope to get it passed by building on the progress that was made in this session. I am thankful for all the support Hailey’s law received during the process.”

“Hailey’s Law” is named after 10-year-old Hailey Owens, who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in Springfield in February 2014.

Representative Trent plans to re-file the bill in December, for the 2018 legislative session.

State Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) handled the Senate version of the bill. He tells Missourinet he also plans to file the bill next year.

“I’ll do everything in my power to make sure 2018 is the year Hailey’s Law becomes law in Missouri,” says Rowden.

The legislation would require Missouri’s Amber Alert Oversight Committee to meet at least annually.

The current state law says the committee should “regularly review” the Amber Alert System, but does not specify what “regularly” means.

The Missouri House voted in late March to approve the bill on a 141-1 vote.

Craig Wood is charged in Greene County with Owens’ death. He’s charged with first degree murder, kidnapping, rape and sodomy. He’s set to go on trial in Springfield on October 23.