Mizzou softball makes return trip to regionals for the 11th straight season

Mizzou Softball (29-26) earned its 11th straight NCAA Regional bid. The string of consecutive runs continues for head coach Ehren Earleywine. Since his first year as coach in 2007, the Tigers have made NCAA postseason play in each season. Mizzou will play in the Eugene Regional as the number two seed, behind host Oregon.

Mizzou will meet Wisconsin in the 2-3 seed matchup Friday night at 8 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on ESPN. Mizzou holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series over the Badgers.

Oregon will face Illinois-Chicago.

The SEC sent 11 teams to the NCAA Tournament and eight of the 16 regional sites will be played on SEC campuses.