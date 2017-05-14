Wainwright, Molina lead #STLCards to series win over Cubs

Adam Wainwright pitched seven shutout innings and Yadier Molina hit two home runs and drove in three as the Cardinals shutout the Cubs 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Molina hit a two-run homer in the second off Cubs starter Jake Arrieta and Matt Carpenter followed with a two-run shot in the third to give St. Louis an early 4-0 lead.

Arrieta gave up four runs in six innings and took the loss.

Molina later homered in the eighth.

Wainwright allowed just four hits, but did walk four and struck out three. He was able to benefit from three double plays turned by the defense and he struck out Miguel Montero to end the first after the Cubs threatened with two runners.