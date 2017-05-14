Royals sweep O’s after rallying from down five

Missourinet

The weather warmed up and so did the Royals bats.  They completed the sweep over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, overcoming a 5-0 deficit to win 9-8 to finish the three game series.

The Royals tied the game in fifth when Mike Moustakas hit his ninth homer of the year–a three-run shot–to tie it at 5-5.  Jorge Soler homered to lead off the sixth to make it 8-5 Royals.

After Baltimore closed to within one, Drew Butera sent one deep making it a 9-7 game in the bottom of the seventh.

Kelvin Herrera gave up a one-out double but picked up his eighth save.