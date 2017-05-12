Nursing Care recipients could lose out over haggling between Mo House and Senate

Alisa Nelson and Jason Taylor contributed to this story

Missouri Senate Republicans and Democrats are standing united to oppose the House’s position over budgeting in the next fiscal year which starts in July.

To fund state operations, the House would eliminate a tax credit for low-income renters in order to fund in-home and nursing home care for low-income seniors.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Dan Brown says the House’s move is unrealistic. “So the House has refused to take up our position” said Brown. “Instead, they’re gambling on the backs of our senior citizens on a pipe dream.”

The Senate wants to take 35-million dollars in extra money from state accounts to fund such nursing home care. House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick says the Senate’s move is unconstitutional.

Senate Budget Committee Vice Chairman Ryan Silvey disagrees. “As recently as 2013, we directed the state treasurer to deposit into the senior services protection fund $55 million in that year to make sure that these services were funded” said Silvey. “This year we’re only directing $35 million. But it’s been done before. It was implemented. It is constitutional.”

After the Senate refused to embrace the House idea to cut the low income renters tax credit, and offered its proposal to use extra money from state departments, the House countered with a plan to use excess funds from general revenues.

On the floor of the House Thursday evening Fitzpatrick, a Republican, said he had been on the brink of going to a special session over the issue.

The House adopted the plan on a voice vote. Democratic Representatives Michael Butler, Crystal Quade and Peter Meredith expressed skepticism over the plan but agreed to go along with no alternative. Quade said that it’s sad it’s House vs. Senate when it should be about the citizens.

The issue remains unresolved. If no agreement is made between the two chambers by 6 p.m. Friday, 8,000 currently covered low-income seniors will be without in-home nursing or nursing home care starting later this year. The legislature’s regular session ends today.