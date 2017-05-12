Missourinet 4:30 p.m. Newscast 5-12-2017 May 12, 2017 By Alisa Nelson Top story: This final day of the Missouri Legislature’s regular session has been intense. Alisa Nelson reports. http://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Another-Missourinet-430-p.m.-Newscast.mp3 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)