Missouri Western softball no-hit, Truman St. shutout and Tritons win big–NCAA softball regional recaps

Missouri Western was no-hit by #2 Harding in an 8-0 loss in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Central Regional #1 from Searcy, Ark. The Bison plated one in the first, three in the third and four in the fifth as they advanced to the regional semifinal. The Griffons will face Winona State Friday at 1:30 p.m. from Harding Softball Field in Searcy, Ark.

For the second year in a row, the Truman State University softball team faced off against right-handed hurler, Lyndsay Butler, and Wayne State in the first game of the NCAA Tournament’s Midwest Regional. Just like the first time around, the 2016 NFCA Player of the Year and top-10 finalist for the honor, defeated the Bulldogs with a complete-game shutout, 1-0.

Grand slams from senior Alex Stupek and sophomore Serena Olson helped the No. 25 ranked University of Missouri-St. Louis softball team to an 11-1 five-inning victory over Kentucky Wesleyan in an opening round game, hosted by the top-seeded Tritons. UMSL advances to play No. 4 seed Wayne State (Mich.) at Noon Friday. No. 5 seed Truman State, which will face the eighth-seeded Panthers in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m.