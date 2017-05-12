Missouri Southern wins, Central Missouri drops early morning tournament games in Joplin

Story courtesy–TheMIAA.com

Missouri Southern and Central Oklahoma knocked off the higher seeds as the first round of the MIAA Baseball Championship came to a close.

#8 Missouri Southern 2, #1 Emporia State 1

Missouri Southern edged out Emporia State 2-1 in a pitchers duel in the opening round of the MIAA Baseball Tournament.

The Hornets got on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Mason Brown grounded out to drive home Alex White. The Lions would tie the game in the top of the seventh as Max Hogan hit a ground rule double scoring Alec Alvarez.

The Lions would take the lead for the first time as Brett Graham singled to left center bringing home Tyler Sutherland. Danny Biggs, Tyler Sutherland and Graham all finished the game two for four with Sutherland and Alvarez scoring the runs.

Collin Chandler went the distance for the Lions striking out three and scattering six hits for the complete game win.

MSSU will play Central Oklahoma at approximately 6 p.m. tonight while ESU takes on Central Missouri tonight at approximately 9 p.m. from Warren Turner Field.

#4 Central Oklahoma 4, #4 Central Missouri 3

Central Oklahoma came from behind with runs in the top of the eighth and ninth to earn a 4-3 win over Central Missouri in the first round of the MIAA Baseball Tournament.

The Bronchos broke through the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth as Brenton Washausen singled up the middle to plate two. The Mules answered in the bottom half of the inning as Justin Graff-Rowe recorded an RBI ground out and Erik Webb scored on a throwing error to tie it up.

The Mules got their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning as Webb again scored taking advantage of an error. The Bronchos tied the game up in the top of the eighth as T.J. Sparr had an RBI groundout. UCO then went ahead again in the top of the ninth as Korey Floyd used an infield single to drive in a run.

Gibson Russ pitched the final 1.2 innings of relief to pick up the victory striking out three over that period.

UCO will face Missouri Southern at approximately 6 p.m. while UCM faces ESU at approximately 9 p.m. from Warren Turner Field.