STLCards make history with sweep of Marlins–Matheny “That’s a pretty impressive statement.”

Four-run deficits seem to be no big deal lately for the St. Louis Cardinals, especially after they fall behind 4-0 in the first inning. Plenty of time, that’s 24 more outs. The Cardinals rallied back after Lance Lynn was roughed up early by the Marlins and won 7-5 to complete the sweep in Miami. Dexter Fowler was one of the heroes again on Wednesday night. His pinch hit triple drove in two in the sixth and put the Cardinals on top for good.

With the victory, the Cardinals won their sixth straight–all on the road. After three wins in Atlanta and three wins in Miami, Elias Sports has reported that this is the first time in the Cardinals 126-year history, the club has gone undefeated on a road trip of six or more games. The stat even left manager Mike Matheny baffled after the game.

“That’s hard to believe with some of the great teams that have been through here,” manager Mike Matheny said. “That’s a pretty impressive statement.”

Another interesting nugget from Elias. Rookie Magneuris Sierra is the first Cardinals player since 1954 to collect at least five hit and score at least five runs in his first three games. Sierra has been amazing in four big league games. He added another hit and two runs scored last night to bring his season totals to six hits and seven runs scored. Sierra is hitting .353 with two walks.

At 19-14, the Cardinals hold a one-game lead over Cincinnati, 1.5 over Milwaukee and 2.5 over the Cubs who visit Busch Stadium starting on Friday.