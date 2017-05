A five-run 8th inning helped the Royals take three out of four from the Rays with a 6-0 win on Thursday afternoon. Whit Merrifield drove in two runs including his third homer of the year. Salvador Perez drove in two runs with a double in that 8th inning.

That blew the game open for Jason Vargas to pick up the win who went seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, one walk and four strikeouts.