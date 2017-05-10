Columbia and Jefferson City both received more than eight inches of rain in April

The April rainfall numbers in mid-Missouri were double what they normally are.

ABC 17 KMIZ meteorologist Brittany Beggs says Columbia received 8.76 inches of rain during the month of April. The normal rainfall amount for Columbia in April is 4.49 inches.

Beggs says Jefferson City received 8.04 inches of rainfall in April. She tells Missourinet the normal rainfall amount for Jefferson City in April is 4.14 inches.

More than two inches of rain have already fallen at Columbia Regional Airport in May, and Beggs says rain is expected across the state Wednesday and Thursday.