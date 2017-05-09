The Bill Pollock Show–Mahomes says he feels comfortable with the Chiefs. Plus, the only sports game in the Video Game Hall of Fame…Pong (PODCAST)

The Chiefs wrapped up rookie mini camp on Monday. Everyone was interested to hear what Andy Reid had to say about Patrick Mahomes, the 10th overall pick in the draft. What impressed me about Mahomes? He said he felt “comfortable” in camp. That rarely happens with a QB in his first NFL camp.

I play Patrick’s Top 3 sound clips for you to hear…and tell me what you think…Does Mahomes sound more like Urkel or Carlton from Fresh Prince?

The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced their 2017 class…just their third class. Only one sports game has been inducted and there is a glaring omission. It has to be a Top 20 game…I’ll tell you the one sports game that is Hall of Fame worthy.