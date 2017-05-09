Scottrade Center getting a summer face lift. Fans will notice changes in time for #STLBlues 2017-18 season

KMOX Sports is reporting that the first of three phases to renovate Scottrade Center, home of the St. Louis Blues, will begin this summer. Thanks in part to $65 million in funding from the city of St. Louis and $90 million of their own money, the Blues will spruce up their 23-year old building. It will take the next three summers before all the changes are complete.

The first phase won’t start until late June and will finish in mid-September. Among the initial moves will be replacing the entire system that is used to make the ice, which will entail pulling up the entire floor, including the concrete and installing a new ice plant.

Fans will notice a new videoboard, a new sound system and a state of the art sports lighting system, replacing the current system which runs Windows 95. Renovations will also take place on the concourses and updating restrooms.

Locker rooms will also be updated to meet NCAA specifications.