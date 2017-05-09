Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 5-9-2017

Top stories:
The Missouri legislature’s regular session ends Friday and there’s no fix yet on the federal REAL ID law. Opponents of a workplace discrimination bill are urging the governor to veto the measure. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
