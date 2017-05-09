Carlos Martinez does it all in Cardinals big win over Marlins

Carlos Martinez pitched six innings and helped his own cause with two hits four RBIs in the Cardinals’ 9-4 victory over the Marlins at Marlins Park. Martinez struck out seven and allowing three runs on five hits. The only Marlins hitter to get to Martinez was Marcell Ozuna, who hit two home runs, a two-run shot in the fourth and a solo homer in the sixth.

Martinez got the offense going in the second inning when he cleared the bases with a double off Miami starter Adam Conley. Martinez broke an 0-for-11 slump with that hit. Martinez got in on the fun in a four-run fourth inning with an RBI single. In all the Cardinals finished with ten hits to help give them their fourth win in a row.

Matt Carpenter tripled in Martinez and Kolten Wong in the fourth and then Jedd Gyorko followed with a double, making it a 7-0 game at that point.