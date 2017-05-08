Royals pitchers have to be perfect with this offense

Royals starting pitching allowed a total of two earned runs in this three game series and got one win to show for it. That came from Jason Hammel on Friday night in a 3-1 win. Following a 3-1 loss on Saturday, Danny Duffy turned in another gem and it was a soft liner up the middle that handcuffed the lefty scoring Cleveland’s only run. However, the Royals were held to one hit and lost 1-0 on Sunday, dropping two out of three.

Duffy went 6 2/3 innings while giving up six hits and one run. Yan Gomes doubled to left and Carlos Santana hit a soft liner that got past Duffy into center field, scoring Gomes in the fifth. Duffy thought the ball was hit harder and he flinched as the ball floated by him.

“I have to make that play,” Duffy said. “I thought it was hit harder than it was. I have to make that play and be an athlete out there.”

The Royals couldn’t muster any offense against Mike Clevinger (1-0), who was making his first start in place for injured Corey Kluber. Salvador Perez had a one out hit in the fourth for the Royals’ only hit. He walked four and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings. KC rallied with two on in the ninth, but pinch hitter Brandon Moss flew out with two runners on. He’s batting .153.