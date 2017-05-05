Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers to be honored in Jefferson City; Blake Snyder and Paul Clark died in 2016

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday evening in Jefferson City in honor of all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The Jefferson City Police Department notes Friday night’s candlelight vigil is at 8 at the Law Enforcement Memorial, which is located on the Missouri Capitol grounds. The public is invited to attend.

On Saturday morning at 10, the names of two law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2016 will be added to the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall, near the Missouri Capitol.

St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder and St. Francois County Deputy Paul Clark will have a plaque bearing their name placed on the Memorial.

Officer Snyder was shot in the face in Green Park on October 6, 2016, while responding to a disturbance.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch has charged Trenton Forster with first degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, for Snyder’s death. Forster’s next court appearance is set for July 7.

Missourinet asked McCulloch spokesman Ed Magee on Friday if McCulloch is seeking the death penalty against Forster. Magee tells Missourinet the death penalty decision has not been made yet, adding that they are still gathering information.

St. Francois County Deputy Paul Clark died in July, while at home with family.

The “Park Hills Daily Journal” in southeast Missouri reported in July that Clark had suffered a broken back from injuries he received after a suspect attempted to run him over with a stolen pickup. That incident happened in Desloge in October 2015.

Donald Hornsey is charged in St. Francois County Circuit Court with assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. Missourinet Farmington affiliate KREI Radio reports Hornsey was captured 14 hours after the incident, near Desoto.

Hornsey’s next court appearance is set for May 24 in Farmington.

Sheriff Dan Bullock told the “Daily Journal” in July that the 55-year-old Clark, who was known as “Clubber”, had been involved with shop with a cop at Christmas time and Backstoppers.

During Saturday’s event, families of the fallen and law enforcement agencies from across Missouri will participate by placing wreaths at the Memorial wall in Jefferson City.

Governor Eric Greitens and Attorney General Josh Hawley will speak at Saturday’s event, which is also open to the public.

In addition to Snyder and Clark, two other officers will have a plaque bearing their name placed on the Memorial. Organizers say Ronald Strittmatter of the Lakeshire Police Department and S. David Nelson of the Pleasant Hill Police Department died in years prior.