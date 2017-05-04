Missouri legislature beats clock to get key pieces of budget to governor by deadline

State lawmakers have approved key parts of a $27.7 billion budget. The issue that has not been resolved is what to do about in-home and nursing home care funding for 8,000 elderly and disabled Missourians.

In the lower chamber, some Democrats protested a 6.5% cut to higher education, which proved to be one of the more contentious issues between Republican Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick of Shell Knob and the minority party.

Democrat Kip Kendrick of Columbia said “institutions are doing all they can to cut the fat, and at this point we’re cutting muscle”.

Discussion over transportation spending centered on worker pay and drunk driving enforcement.

Ranking Minority House Budget Committee member Michael Butler of St. Louis complained that the budget offered no wage increase for Department of Transportation workers, noting the state ranks 50th in that category.

Some Republicans had disagreements on whether law enforcement resources for drunk driving should be use for DUI checkpoints or saturation patrols. The money will be used for saturation patrols.

Democrat Judy Morgan of Kansas City spoke out to protest wording in the budget stating no money would be allocated to health providers that perform abortions. She objected to its inclusion of providers that refer women to other facilities for the procedure.

“By using this ridiculously broad definition of abortion services that includes referrals, the current versions of House Bills 10 and 11 may cut access to health care providers throughout the state – hospitals, federally qualified centers, OBGYN’s and clinics” said Morgan.

The most contentious subject on the floor was nursing home spending for low income seniors. Democrat Deb Lavender of Kirkwood offered a motion for the House to reject a decrease in low income nursing care, and request further discussion in committee with the Senate. Her intention was to protect nursing providers from cuts in the budget.

Republican Kevin Engler of Farmington lashed out at Lavender for voting against other legislation which makes cuts elsewhere so that the nursing money can be restored. He said “You’ve got the guts to stand up here today and rob the budget “.

Budget committee chair Fitzpatrick called Lavender’s move a motion “to send us into a special session”, which would use more taxpayer money to extend the legislative session for the year. Lavender’s motion was voted down.

Representative Butler noted that with the budget as is, 8,000 fewer low income seniors will get senior nursing care than last year, while 12,000 more will be covered than in Governor Greitens proposal.

An arrangement under a House bill will allow for all those seniors to be covered. It calls for the Senate to agree to a repeal of tax cuts to low income senior renters.

The upper chamber has a week before the session ends to consider the bill as a final piece to the overall budget. Butler objected to the notion that one low income senior program would be funded only by stripping money from another program which serves the same group.

“It’s totally irresponsible for us to not only make a bill that creates a senior services protection fund by taking money from seniors, as well as creating a bill that needs to be passed in order for those seniors to get those types of services” said Butler.

With Senate approval of the legislation given a final nod by the House, the budget will be sent to the governor in time to meet the deadline.

Budget committee members in both chambers had complained that they had less time to formulate a spending plan after Governor Greitens issued his proposal later in the legislative session than normal.