The Bill Pollock Show–Wong rebounds for the #STLCards – Biggest reason #STLBlues are losing to Nashville – GasGate on #DWTS (PODCAST)

POST PRODUCTION CORRECTION–Denver plays in KC in week 8. First chance for Jamaal Charles to return to Arrowhead! So, when you hear that little blurb, just kind of skip over that for now!

David Ross, former Cubs catcher now cast member of Dancing With the Stars, had his partner fart on him during practice. This is the highlight of the season!

Kolten Wong did bounce back. I was leery after his meltdown on Monday night, but he’s showing signs that he is finally maturing.

The Blues are one loss away from their Stanley Cup drought reaching 50 years. I thought they would beat Nashville because they would be able to create some havoc in front of the Predators’ net…it’s just not happening up to this point.