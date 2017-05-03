Royals winning cut short as bats go silent again

All the Royals could muster up against White Sox lefty starter Jose Quintana was four singles over eight innings and Chicago beat the Royals 6-0 on Tuesday night. Quintana (2-4) walked two, struck out seven and allowed only one runner to reach second base.

“He was really, really good,” manager Ned Yost said. “You’ve got to give him some credit. He made the All-Star team last year and he’s always been tough against us, even though we find ways to beat him.”

The Royals lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Danny Duffy (2-2) allowed six runs on ten hits and two walks over five innings. Duffy has lost back-to-back starts to the White Sox, giving up 12 runs and 19 hits in 9 2/3 innings.

“I let my team down today,” Duffy said.