Mizzou basketball’s Smith invited to Team USA tryout

Mizzou Women’s Basketball freshman Amber Smith (Shreveport, La.) has accepted an invitation to attend the 2017 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team trials May 18-21 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Smith was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Year after an outstanding first campaign at Mizzou, becoming the fourth Tiger in program history to earn a conference freshman of the year award. Smith averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range, 45.4 percent from the field and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

Smith is one of 33 of the nation’s top 19-and-unders who accepted invitations to the trials.