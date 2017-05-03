Martinez gets his first win of the year as Cardinals top Brewers

It took until May, quite a surprise, but Carlos Martinez picked up his first win of the season as he making his sixth start. He retired the first 12 batters and only gave up an unearned run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one, as the Cardinals beat Milwaukee 2-1, to get back to .500 in the standings.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Matt Carpenter, Stephen Piscotty and Kolten Wong each had two hits. Carpenter led off the sixth with a single and Piscotty doubled. Yadier Molina had a sacrifice fly off reliever Jacob Barnes and Wong singled with two outs for a 2-0 lead. Wong has an eight-game hitting streak and is batting .423 (11 for 26) during this run.