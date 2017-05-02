Royals snap losing streak with big offensive night

Eric Hosmer and Jorge Bonifacio hit two-run homers as the Royals snapped their nine game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Bonifacio homered with two outs in the fourth after Alex Gordon doubled–his second home run in eight games since being promoted April 21 from Triple-A Omaha.

Hosmer’s two-out homer in the seventh inning finished White Sox rookie starter Dylan Covey.

Jason Vargas (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks over six innings to pick up the win. Vargas has a 1.42 ERA in five starts.