The Bill Pollock Show–#Chiefs QB Mahomes, a player that comes along once in a generation (PODCAST)

I still think Chiefs GM John Dorsey’s legacy will be centered around the first round pick of Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Dorsey either comes across as a genius for picking the franchise player who leads this team to the promise land or a failure for picking a QB the team needed to develop when they were on the cusp of getting to the next level.

I talk with Brian Hanni. He’s the voice of KU basketball, but before that he called hoops and baseball for Texas Tech and he has seen Mahomes up close. Brian is also a Kansas City area native and he says Chiefs fans should be excited.

