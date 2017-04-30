State Rep. praises Missouri Conservation agents and Highway Patrol; there were 200 water rescues Saturday in Reiboldt’s district (AUDIO)

There were more than 200 water rescues Saturday in southwest Missouri’s Newton County, according to veteran State Rep. Bill Reiboldt (R-Neosho).

“From the Newton County town of Granby, 37 water rescues and Neosho 100 water rescues,” Reiboldt says.

Reiboldt tells Missourinet there were also 70 water rescues Saturday in Seneca.

Missourinet Springfield television partner KOLR-10 reports more than ten inches of rain fell in Newton County on Saturday.

Reiboldt says the flash flooding caught many people by surprise. He praises the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their courage in performing the rescues, along with local authorities, noting there were no fatalities Saturday in Newton County.

Representative Reiboldt says the rescues highlight the importance of the Conservation Department’s equipment.

“They (Conservation) had been out early with rescues with their people and their rescue boats,” says Reiboldt. “They know what they’re doing and the Missouri Highway Patrol has been there as well.”

Reiboldt also tells Missourinet that Shoal Creek was expected to crest Sunday at 25 feet.

He represents Newton County in the Missouri House.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) has declared a state of emergency across Missouri, because of the massive rainfall amounts and deadly flash flooding.

The flooding has killed at least one person in southwest Missouri’s Clever.

Greitens emphasizes that heavy rain is also expected on Sunday. Missouri remains under a flash flood warning.

Click here to listen to the full four-minute interview with Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth and longtime State Rep. Bill Reiboldt (R-Neosho):