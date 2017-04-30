Dorsey wheels and deals ten draft picks down to six for 2017

Chiefs 2017 draft picks

1 (10) QB Patrick Mahomes–Texas Tech. Because he comes from Texas, you’re going to hear the term “gunslinger” thrown away. So cliche. Simply put, the kid has an arm. His dad was a former major league pitcher. Patrick could hit 96 mph on the gun and the Red Raiders baseball coach said he’s a “once in a generation” kind of ball player. The reason Mahomes picked football over baseball is because he said there’s nothing like the feeling of having 60,000 fans screaming after you make a play.

I was critical of GM John Dorsey making this pick and then saying Mahomes has two years to learn behind Alex Smith. That may be what Dorsey is saying on the outside, but inside they have to feel he can compete and ultimately win the job from Smith.

Dorsey’s legacy with the Chiefs falls on this pick. He traded a third round pick from this year’s draft and next year’s first round to Buffalo.

2 (59) DE Tanoh Kpassagnon–Villanova. At 6’7, 289 pounds, I’ve seen multiple draft sites refer to him physically as a “freak.” Playing at a school like Villanova, he didn’t face high end competition, but with his size and natural talents, the Chiefs believe they can coach him up. This is the pass rusher KC may have been hoping for.

3 (86) RB Kareem Hunt–Toledo. Dorsey traded up to get Hunt. May not be known to many fans, but within NFL circles, scouts and execs like him. He’s got reliable hands. I read he only fumbled once in four seasons.

4 (139) WR Jehu Chesson–Michigan. Another situation where Dorsey traded up. All current six wide receivers from 2017 will be back which makes it seem very likely someone gets cuts. If Dorsey traded up, he’s keeping Chesson. That should create some great competition at the position this summer. From what I’ve read, insiders think Chesson can step right in and play on an NFL team.

5 (183) ILB Ukeme Eligwe–Southern Georgia. Risky pick. He didn’t do much at Florida State for three years and got kicked out for “violating team rules.” He landed at Southern and didn’t do much in terms of creating a buzz.

6 (218) S Leon McQuay III–USC. The Chiefs roster is full of defensive backs. McQuay, taken so low, was worth the pick as a development project.