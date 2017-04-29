Blues bounce back to even series with Nashville

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 3:51 remaining in the third period, to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scottrade Center on Friday.

Jori Lehtera scored for St. Louis to tie it 2-2 at 7:39 of the third.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 at Nashville on Sunday.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves, 14 in the third period.

Ryan Ellis had a goal and an assist, James Neal scored, and Pekka Rinne made 17 saves for Nashville, which lost for the first time this postseason after five straight wins.