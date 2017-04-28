Northern Missouri tech company to add 100 new jobs; company CEO praises state business climate

An IT company headquartered in northern Missouri’s Macon will add about 100 new jobs in the next 18 months.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who recently toured Onshore Outsourcing, tells Missourinet he’s excited about the new jobs.

“It’s great to see success stories like this that, you know, where you’re creating jobs and people have opportunities to get those jobs in small towns,” says Graves.

Macon is located on Highway 63, between Moberly and Kirksville.

Congressman Graves represents 36 Missouri counties, including Macon County. He says the new jobs are good for everyone.

“The nice thing as well as for the customers out there, because you’ve got somebody, these are a lot of call center type jobs too, and you’ve got somebody on the other end of the line that speaks English, you know and is an American somebody a live person on the phone,” Graves says.

Onshore Outsourcing CEO Shane Mayes tells Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX that the new jobs will all be in Missouri, mostly in Macon.

Mayes praises Graves and also praises new Gov. Eric Greitens (R), saying there is a positive business environment in the Show-Me State.

Onshore currently has four facilities across Missouri and Georgia.

Onshore’s website has a section about its mission. It reads, in part: “Our passion is providing Americans and veterans in rural communities stable and rewarding IT careers. Our purpose is bettering their lives and enriching the communities where they live, while helping Fortune 2000 companies achieve success.”