From #Mizzou to Miami-Harris goes with the 22nd pick

Mizzou junior defensive end Charles Harris (Kansas City, Mo.) was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2017 National Football League Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Harris becomes the eighth Tiger since 2009 to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, with five of those being defensive linemen.

Shane Ray (No. 23 to Denver in 2015), Sheldon Richardson (No. 13 to New York Jets in 2013), Aldon Smith (No. 7 to San Francisco in 2011) and Ziggy Hood (No. 32 to Pittsburgh in 2009).

Mizzou’s other first-rounders since 2009 include QB Blaine Gabbert (No. 10 to Jacksonville in 2011), LB Sean Weatherspoon (No. 19 to Atlanta in 2010) and WR Jeremy Maclin (No. 19 to Philadelphia in 2009).

Overall, Harris is the 20th Tiger in history to be taken in the NFL Draft’s first round.