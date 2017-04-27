STLBlues third period rally falls short. Allen “A little mistake by me cost us.”

Goalie Jake Allen misplayed a bouncing a puck that was poked between his legs by Nashville’s Vernon Fiddler, breaking a 3-3 tie and sending the Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Blues in Game One of this second round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Wednesday night in St. Louis.

“Guys fought back great,” Allen said. “A little mistake by me cost us.”

Allen is right, his teammates did fight back great, from a two-goal deficit to start the third.

One thing about this year’s playoffs…a 2-0 lead is not safe #stlblues — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) April 27, 2017

The Blues were actually down two goals in the second when I tweeted about two goals leads not being safe. Defenseman Colton Parayko answered after he had all kinds of time with the puck and sniped one past Pekka Rinne to make it a 2-1 game.

Nashville’s P.K. Subban had a goal and an assist. Subban’s shot was saved by Allen, and then bounced off Filip Forsberg’s skate and into the net for a 3-1 lead, coming 15 seconds after Parayko’s goal.

After being outplayed severely in the second period, the Blues rallied with goals from Jaden Schwartz and Vladimir Sobotka to knot the game a 3-3.

Schwartz scored his third of the playoffs at 6:48 of the third, and Sobotka tied it with a wrist shot from the right circle over the glove of Rinne that clanked off the inside part of the post and in with 10:38 remaining.

Then Allen misplayed a bouncing puck. Instead of staying down and protecting a tight angle against Fiddler, Allen attempted to poke the puck away from the Nashville forward, but Fiddler flipped the puck past Allen for the lead.

“We dug ourselves a hole in the second period and I liked the push back and the fact we came out the way we did (in the third period),” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “There are some things we can learn from that but the reality is the second period was not good enough and ultimately it cost us the game.”