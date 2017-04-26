STLCards postpone Wednesday night’s game. Doubleheader Thursday

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that their game against the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for 7:15 p.m. tonight has been postponed due to the continuous rain forecasted throughout the afternoon and night.

The two teams will make up tonight’s scheduled game tomorrow evening at 6:15 p.m. as part of a day/night split double-header. Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 6:15 p.m. make-up game.

The first game tomorrow will start as scheduled at 12:45 p.m., with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. make-up game.