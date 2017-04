The Royals rallied to the tie the game at 2-2 with RBIs from Esky and Jorge Bonafacio, but Nathan Karns gave up a two run homer to Avasail Garcia in the 6th, Peter Moylan was tagged by Luery Garcia for a solo shot in the 7th as the Royals fall 5-2.

It was Kansas City’s seventh straight loss and the ninth time in the last ten games that they Royals have scored two or fewer runs.

Karns fell to 0-2. His ERA is 6.26.